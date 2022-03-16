Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar [Image 2 of 4]

    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar

    DOHA, QATAR

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Marco Lavin, Transatlantic Middle East District’s Qatar Area Office electrical engineer, describes the changes to be made for the Falcon 3 observation deck to improve line of sight towards the runways to Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, Transatlantic Division commanding general, while she is on ground in Qatar conducting engagements and strengthening relationships with Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces leadership, Mar. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Capt. Joshua William Thomlinson-Aaron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7099348
    VIRIN: 220316-D-UY332-178
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 259.8 KB
    Location: DOHA, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar [Image 4 of 4], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar
    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar
    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar
    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Transatlantic Division
    Transatlantic Middles East District
    Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT