Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar

Marco Lavin, Transatlantic Middle East District’s Qatar Area Office electrical engineer, describes the changes to be made for the Falcon 3 observation deck to improve line of sight towards the runways to Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, Transatlantic Division commanding general, while she is on ground in Qatar conducting engagements and strengthening relationships with Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces leadership, Mar. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Capt. Joshua William Thomlinson-Aaron)

