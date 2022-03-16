Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar [Image 1 of 4]

    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar

    DOHA, QATAR

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Major General Kimberly M. Colloton, Transatlantic Division commanding general, presents Brigadier Rashid al Qashouti, Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces, with a Jefferson Cub as a thank you for his continued partnership, Mar. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Capt. Joshua William Thomlinson-Aaron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7099347
    VIRIN: 220316-D-UY332-843
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 274.96 KB
    Location: DOHA, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar [Image 4 of 4], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar
    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar
    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar
    Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    USACE
    Transatlantic Division
    Transatlantic Middle East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT