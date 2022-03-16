Major General Kimberly M. Colloton, Transatlantic Division commanding general, presents Brigadier Rashid al Qashouti, Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces, with a Jefferson Cub as a thank you for his continued partnership, Mar. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Capt. Joshua William Thomlinson-Aaron)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7099347
|VIRIN:
|220316-D-UY332-843
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|274.96 KB
|Location:
|DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar [Image 4 of 4], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
