Strengthening Partnerships Across Qatar

Shawn Hamilton, Transatlantic Middle East District’s Qatar Area Office project engineer, explains safety adjustments made for the F-15 site as temperatures increase to Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, Transatlantic Division commanding general, while she is on ground in Qatar conducting engagements and strengthening relationships with Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces leadership, Mar. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Capt. Joshua William Thomlinson-Aaron)

