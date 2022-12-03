An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron takes off to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, for a Weapons System Evaluation Program, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2022. WSEPs allow squadrons to showcase their ability to conduct live-fire missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7099346
|VIRIN:
|220312-F-TY635-1349
|Resolution:
|2202x1468
|Size:
|204.45 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
