    Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron takes off to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, for a Weapons System Evaluation Program, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2022. WSEPs allow squadrons to showcase their ability to conduct live-fire missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:11
    Photo ID: 7099346
    VIRIN: 220312-F-TY635-1349
    Resolution: 2202x1468
    Size: 204.45 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman WSEP F-16 Tyndall

