Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB

An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron takes off to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, for a Weapons System Evaluation Program, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2022. WSEPs allow squadrons to showcase their ability to conduct live-fire missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

