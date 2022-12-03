An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, zooms by on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., March 12, 2022. Aircraft from the 311th are taking part in a two-week exercise designed to test the capabilities of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:11 Photo ID: 7099344 VIRIN: 220312-F-TY635-1223 Resolution: 4620x3080 Size: 846.86 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.