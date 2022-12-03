Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, zooms by on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., March 12, 2022. Aircraft from the 311th are taking part in a two-week exercise designed to test the capabilities of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:11
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
