    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, takes off from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., March 12, 2022. The aircraft made its way to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to participate in the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:11
    Photo ID: 7099343
    VIRIN: 220312-F-TY635-1042
    Resolution: 1862x1241
    Size: 235.34 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman takes talents to Tyndall AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Tyndall F-16 WSEP

