Moody inspires next generation

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Demis, Air Force Special Operations Command C-146A aircraft commander, educates a military child on the capabilities of the C-146A Wolfhound aircraft during the Youth Open House at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2022. The C-146A is the military version of the Dornier 328 turboprop commuter airliner modified to permit cargo and personnel transport missions. The Youth Open House concluded Women in Aviation Week and aimed to inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in airpower for a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

