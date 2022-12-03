Moody inspires next generation

Asher, a military child, explores the capabilities of the C-146A Wolfhound aircraft during the Youth Open House at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2022. The aircraft can travel up to 1,500 nautical miles with 2,000 pounds of cargo. The Youth Open House concluded Women in Aviation Week and aimed to inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in airpower for a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

Date Taken: 03.12.2022
by SSgt Jordan Garner