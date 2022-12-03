Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody inspires next generation

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Asher, a military child, explores the capabilities of the C-146A Wolfhound aircraft during the Youth Open House at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2022. The aircraft can travel up to 1,500 nautical miles with 2,000 pounds of cargo. The Youth Open House concluded Women in Aviation Week and aimed to inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in airpower for a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    This work, Moody inspires next generation [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MoodyWIA22

