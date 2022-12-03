Moody inspires next generation

U.S. Air Force Maj Molly Sexton, Air Force Special Operations Command C-146A aircraft commander, poses for a photo during the Youth Open House at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2022. Sexton is a part of the all female aircrew of this aircraft, which consists of two pilots and one loadmaster. The Youth Open House concluded Women in Aviation Week and aimed to inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in airpower for a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

