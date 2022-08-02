9th AS, 436th APS support US Navy salvage and diving efforts

U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) cargo sits in the cargo compartment of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 8, 2022. Loadmasters from the 9th Airlift Squadron along with 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services personnel, loaded the cargo for transport in support of Naval Sea Systems Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022