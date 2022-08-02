Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th AS, 436th APS support US Navy salvage and diving efforts [Image 2 of 9]

    9th AS, 436th APS support US Navy salvage and diving efforts

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Brett Dehner, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services supervisor, positions a cargo loader at the rear of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 8, 2022. The C-5M transported cargo owned by U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), Naval Sea Systems Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 09:54
    Photo ID: 7098794
    VIRIN: 220208-F-BO262-1010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th AS, 436th APS support US Navy salvage and diving efforts [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Naval Sea Systems Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Aerial Port Squadron
    9th Airlift Squadron
    U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving

