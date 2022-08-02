9th AS, 436th APS support US Navy salvage and diving efforts

Loadmasters from the 9th Airlift Squadron along with 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services personnel, load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 8, 2022. The C-5M transported cargo owned by U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), Naval Sea Systems Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

