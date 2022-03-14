Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractor works [Image 3 of 5]

    Contractor works

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Riley Gasdia 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Jerome Jefferson, from Newport News, Virginia, uses a wire brush to clean a pipe, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Mar. 14, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:22
    Photo ID: 7098600
    VIRIN: 220314-N-OQ442-0021
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 908.84 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractor works [Image 5 of 5], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor cleans
    Contractors work
    Contractor works
    Contractor grinds an overhead
    Sailor welds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT