Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Jerome Jefferson, from Newport News, Virginia, uses a wire brush to clean a pipe, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Mar. 14, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:22 Photo ID: 7098600 VIRIN: 220314-N-OQ442-0021 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 908.84 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractor works [Image 5 of 5], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.