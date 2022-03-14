Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Recruit Dallas Shaw, from Los Angeles, sweeps the deck in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, March 14, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:22 Photo ID: 7098598 VIRIN: 220314-N-IX644-0001 Resolution: 5707x3809 Size: 870.09 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor cleans [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.