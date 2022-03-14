Newport News Shipbuilding contractors, attach a large container to a winch, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Mar. 14, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:22 Photo ID: 7098599 VIRIN: 220314-N-OQ442-0004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 888.76 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractors work [Image 5 of 5], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.