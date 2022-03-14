1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard, outgoing Headquarters Battery 1st Sgt., gives a going away speech during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes responsibility of Headquarters Battery to 1st Sgt. Gullick. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7098498 VIRIN: 220314-A-BA691-0022 Resolution: 6718x4479 Size: 18.37 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.