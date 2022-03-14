Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 8]

    4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility

    GERMANY

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    1st Sgt. Trey Gullick, Headquarters Battery 1st Sgt., takes responsibility of the battery during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes responsibility of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to 1st Sgt. Gullick. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    VIRIN: 220314-A-BA691-0029
    Location: DE
