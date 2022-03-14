1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard, outgoing Headquarters Battery 1st Sgt., receives a departing gift prior to a change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes responsibility of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to 1st Sgt. Gullick. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7098496
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-BA691-0013
|Resolution:
|8157x5438
|Size:
|22.28 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT