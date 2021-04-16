1st Lt. Michele Greene, a flight platoon leader assigned to Charlie Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade poses inside of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Apr. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 00:42
|Photo ID:
|7098292
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-OE827-190
|Resolution:
|3895x3632
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, My Mother Inspires Me as a Soldier and a Woman [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
My Mother Inspires Me as a Soldier and a Woman
LEAVE A COMMENT