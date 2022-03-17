My Mother Inspires Me as a Soldier and a Woman

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- From the graduation of flight school, to now, my confidence as a female officer and pilot has grown immensely. I owe many of my successes so far to my unit, the “Crazyhawks” – Charlie Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion. My command team, warrant officers and the enlisted crew chiefs have been incredibly supportive of my goals as an officer and as a woman. Without a doubt the best group of men and women I have ever served with. I have by far surpassed where I thought I would be at the age of 25 and I am grateful for my military experience. My mother, Theresa Edwards, who was a former Army officer herself, has also impacted the way I lead as a platoon leader and who I am today.



My mother, Theresa Edwards was a Transportation Corps officer in the U.S. Army from 1989-1996, she has a witty sense of humor and a heart of gold. Not only was she a great Army officer, but she is also an incredible woman too. She was, and still is, a very motivating and successful person. She excelled in all the positions she was placed in and always stayed positive. As a 1st Lt., she commanded the 405th Signal Company in Okinawa, Japan and was responsible for administrative, logistics, training support, and mission guidance for 98 military and civilian personnel.



She always stayed selfless, even after her time in service. Her adventurous spirit and hardworking mentality is what sparked my interest in the military. Many of her former Soldiers and fellow officers have very kind words to say about her and her leadership. I take many of her characteristics and try to incorporate them into my everyday life. My mother has inspired me plenty as an officer, but even more as a woman.



I am in awe of U.S. military women throughout history and in the present. For any young woman thinking about joining the Army, I would say to stay true to yourself and keep persevering throughout any failures you my face-- true excellence doesn’t happen without failure.

