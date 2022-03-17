Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:42 Photo ID: 7098291 VIRIN: 220317-A-OE827-362 Resolution: 1469x1251 Size: 365.17 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, My Mother Inspires Me as a Soldier and a Woman [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.