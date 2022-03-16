Frank Cable Supports Operation Flood Assist

BRISBANE, Australia (March 16, 2022) – U.S Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and members of the Australian Defence Force pose for a group photo during Operation Flood Assist efforts, March 16. The Brisbane area suffered major flooding at the end of February to early March. U.S Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners are working side-by-side with the Australian Defense Force to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

