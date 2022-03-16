BRISBANE, Australia (March 16, 2022) – Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Steven Adams, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), clears flood debris during Operation Flood Assist, March 16. The Brisbane area suffered major flooding at the end of February to early March. U.S Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners are working side-by-side with the Australian Defence Force to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7098273
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-WB617-1028
|Resolution:
|3600x2395
|Size:
|663.95 KB
|Location:
|BRISBANE, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Supports Operation Flood Assist [Image 5 of 5], by SA Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT