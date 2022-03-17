Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducts bilateral meetings Danish Minister of Defense Morten Bødskov at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2022. Austin is in Brussels to participate meetings with allies discussing deterrence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank. Austin will also travel to Bratislava, Slovakia for meetings with military and civilian leaders and visit troops deployed to the region. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:04 Photo ID: 7097581 VIRIN: 220317-D-TT977-0385 Resolution: 5902x3935 Size: 10.63 MB Location: BRUSSELS, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin in Brussels and Bratislava, Slovakia [Image 19 of 19], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.