    Secretary Austin in Brussels and Bratislava, Slovakia [Image 15 of 19]

    Secretary Austin in Brussels and Bratislava, Slovakia

    BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed to Slovakia by Minister of Defense, Jaroslav Naď during an honors ceremony in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022. Austin is visiting Slovakia for meetings with military and civilian leaders and visit troops deployed to the region. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:04
    Photo ID: 7097583
    VIRIN: 220317-D-TT977-0520
    Resolution: 3370x2247
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: BRATISLAVA, SK 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Canada
    Austin
    Russia
    Denmark
    SECDEF
    Slovakia

