Secretary Austin in Brussels and Bratislava, Slovakia

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed to Slovakia by Minister of Defense, Jaroslav Naď during an honors ceremony in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022. Austin is visiting Slovakia for meetings with military and civilian leaders and visit troops deployed to the region. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

