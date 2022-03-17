Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed by Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022. Austin is visiting Slovakia for meetings with military and civilian leaders and visit troops deployed to the region. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7097586
|VIRIN:
|220317-D-TT977-0679
|Resolution:
|5824x3883
|Size:
|15.19 MB
|Location:
|BRATISLAVA, SK
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary Austin in Brussels and Bratislava, Slovakia [Image 19 of 19], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT