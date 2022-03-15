1/2 G-29 Platoon Supported Attacks

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division, participate in a simulated platoon attack at Range G-29 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 15, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as 2d MARDIV'S experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Deja Thomas)

