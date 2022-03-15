Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/2 G-29 Platoon Supported Attacks [Image 17 of 18]

    1/2 G-29 Platoon Supported Attacks

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Deja Thomas 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division, posts security during a simulated platoon attack at Range G-29 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 15, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as 2d MARDIV'S experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Deja Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 14:12
    Photo ID: 7097474
    VIRIN: 220315-M-QG276-2200
    Resolution: 5778x3852
    Size: 16.31 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    range
    USMC
    experimental
    platoon attacks
    2DMARDIV

