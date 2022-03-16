220316-N-QI593-1121 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 16, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawkhelicopter , attached to the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports supplies from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Mar. 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 10:39 Photo ID: 7097142 VIRIN: 220316-N-QI593-1121 Resolution: 5846x3897 Size: 1.37 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.