220316-N-CY569-1013 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 16, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Vincent Greco, left, from Boca Raton, Florida, and Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Alexander Shew, from Janesville, Wisconsin, prepare to shoot a shot line from the hanger bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) to the USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, Mar. 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

