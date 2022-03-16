220316-N-PG226-1190 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 16, 2022) The USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment at sea, Mar. 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

