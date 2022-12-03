NORTH SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Fireman Ana Aguilar, right, applies a tourniquet to Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class AnnaErika Birrey’s arm during tactical casualty combat care training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Mar. 12, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 07:55 Photo ID: 7096695 VIRIN: 220312-N-CJ510-0076 Resolution: 6031x4308 Size: 3.65 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.