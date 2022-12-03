USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

NORTH SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Shurette Nelloms, left, applies a tourniquet to Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Lolly Sanchez’s leg during tactical casualty combat care training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Mar. 12, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

