Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

    NORTH SEA

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NORTH SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Aaron Morrow gives tactical casualty combat care training to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Mar. 12, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 07:55
    Photo ID: 7096690
    VIRIN: 220312-N-CJ510-0013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT