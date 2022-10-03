Defend the Base POV 2: OPFOR

An opposing force strike team member contemplates the events of the day after testing the 8th Security Forces Squadrons’ ability to rapidly respond and counter base threats at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The 8th Security Forces Squadron is tasked to “Defend the Base” and constant high pressure training is crucial to maintaining heightened readiness and ensuring base security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

