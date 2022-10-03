Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defend the Base POV 2: OPFOR [Image 11 of 13]

    Defend the Base POV 2: OPFOR

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman acting as an opposing force strike team member approaches a HUMVEE while simulating an attack on 8th Security Forces Squadron Defenders during a test of the 8th SFS’ ability to rapidly respond and counter base threats at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The 8th Security Forces Squadron is tasked to “Defend the Base” and constant high pressure training is crucial to maintaining heightened readiness and ensuring base security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

