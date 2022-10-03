Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defend the Base POV 2: OPFOR [Image 10 of 13]

    Defend the Base POV 2: OPFOR

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman acting as an opposing force strike team member approaches a HUMVEE while simulating an attack on 8th Security Forces Squadron Defenders during a test of the 8th SFS’ ability to rapidly respond and counter base threats at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The Defenders’ main priority during a base incursion is to neutralize the simulated attackers, extricate and treat simulated victims, while searching the scene for further threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 01:41
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
