An Airman acting as an opposing force strike team member approaches a HUMVEE while simulating an attack on 8th Security Forces Squadron Defenders during a test of the 8th SFS’ ability to rapidly respond and counter base threats at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The Defenders’ main priority during a base incursion is to neutralize the simulated attackers, extricate and treat simulated victims, while searching the scene for further threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 01:41
|Photo ID:
|7096392
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-PS661-2310
|Resolution:
|6811x4750
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defend the Base POV 2: OPFOR [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT