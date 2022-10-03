An Airman acting as an opposing force strike team member approaches a HUMVEE while simulating an attack on 8th Security Forces Squadron Defenders during a test of the 8th SFS’ ability to rapidly respond and counter base threats at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The Defenders’ main priority during a base incursion is to neutralize the simulated attackers, extricate and treat simulated victims, while searching the scene for further threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 01:41 Photo ID: 7096392 VIRIN: 220310-F-PS661-2310 Resolution: 6811x4750 Size: 1.67 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defend the Base POV 2: OPFOR [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.