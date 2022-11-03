Suit up, scrub down: EM tackles decon training

Airmen with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Emergency Management shop and 8CES Fire department gather to discuss their established order of operations upon encountering hazardous materials during hazardous materials decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. The Airmen of the 8th Fighter Wing constantly train to maintain a heightened state of readiness, which includes flexing their abilities to quickly coordinate base defense, emergency response and rapid airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

