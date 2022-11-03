Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suit up, scrub down: EM tackles decon training [Image 6 of 10]

    Suit up, scrub down: EM tackles decon training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Emergency Management shop observe a simulated hazardous materials reading during hazardous materials decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. The 8th Fighter Wing Emergency Management team is responsible for responding to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear or Environmental situations to help mitigate exposure and work in concert with medical teams to seek rapid care for affected personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 22:11
    Photo ID: 7096225
    VIRIN: 220311-F-PS661-1328
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Decon
    Emergency Management
    CBRNE
    Hazmat
    EM
    8 CES

