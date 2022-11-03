Suit up, scrub down: EM tackles decon training

Airmen with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Emergency Management shop collect simulated hazardous materials during hazardous materials decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. The 8th Fighter Wing Emergency Management team is responsible for responding to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear or Environmental situations to help mitigate exposure and work in concert with medical teams to seek rapid care for affected personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

