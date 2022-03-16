USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo

Lorenzo Brown, principal of E.J. King High School speaks to Charlotte Rupp, wife of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) Lashae Snider, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USFJ, and Jen Adams wife of U.S. Navy Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) during a tour of CFAS facilities March 16, 2022. Rupp and Snider toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

