Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo [Image 3 of 3]

    USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lorenzo Brown, principal of E.J. King High School speaks to Charlotte Rupp, wife of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) Lashae Snider, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USFJ, and Jen Adams wife of U.S. Navy Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) during a tour of CFAS facilities March 16, 2022. Rupp and Snider toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 21:27
    Photo ID: 7096196
    VIRIN: 220316-N-CA060-1007
    Resolution: 4138x2956
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo USO
    USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo USO
    USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tours
    SASEBO
    meeting
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT