    USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo USO [Image 1 of 3]

    USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo USO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Dalia Mares-McRae center manager for USO Sasebo speaks to Charlotte Rupp, wife of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) and Lashae Snider, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USFJ, during a tour of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Nimitz Park USO March 15, 2022. Rupp and Snider toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo USO [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    USO
    spouses
    meeting

