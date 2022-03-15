USFJ Spouses Tour Sasebo USO

Charlotte Rupp, wife of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) and Lashae Snider, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USFJ, pose for a group photo with Sasebo USO staff and the Sasebo Spouse’s Club at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Nimitz Park USO March 15, 2022. Rupp and Snider toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

