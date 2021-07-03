Sgt. Geoffrey Roberts, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, talks with recruits about their marksmanship training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 8, 2022. PMI's spend a week teaching recruits the fundamentals of marksmanship before they fire live ammunition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:21 Photo ID: 7095475 VIRIN: 220308-M-GD588-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.63 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Grass Week [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.