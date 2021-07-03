Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Grass Week [Image 8 of 8]

    Hotel Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Sgt. Geoffrey Roberts, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, talks with recruits about their marksmanship training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 8, 2022. PMI's spend a week teaching recruits the fundamentals of marksmanship before they fire live ammunition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
