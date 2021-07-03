Recruits with Hotel Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice sighting in with their rifles aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., on March 8, 2022. Recruits spend a week snapping in and learning how to use their rifles before firing with live ammunition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7095467
|VIRIN:
|220308-M-GD588-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Grass Week [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
