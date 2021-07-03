Recruits with Hotel Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice sighting in with their rifles aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., on March 8, 2022. Recruits spend a week snapping in and learning how to use their rifles before firing with live ammunition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:21 Photo ID: 7095471 VIRIN: 220308-M-GD588-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.67 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Grass Week [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.