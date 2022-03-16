U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Butler, and Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Vargas, 48th Security Forces Squadron response team, enter a room in pursuit of a simulated active shooter during an exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Mar. 16, 2022. The planned exercise gave Liberty Wing law enforcement agencies a chance to practice reaction and rescue procedures to better prepare for real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 08:45
|Photo ID:
|7094606
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-TF632-0051
|Resolution:
|5726x3810
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 48th Security Forces Squadron conducts active shooter exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
