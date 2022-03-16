48th Security Forces Squadron conducts active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Butler, 48th Security Forces Squadron response force member, enters the 48th Medical Group hospital during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Mar. 16, 2022. The planned exercise gave Liberty Wing law enforcement agencies a chance to practice reaction and rescue procedures to better prepare for real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB