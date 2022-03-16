Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Security Forces Squadron conducts active shooter exercise

    48th Security Forces Squadron conducts active shooter exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Alex Higdon and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Rusaw, 48th Fighter Wing Anti-terrorism program managers, conduct a safety briefing before beginning an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Mar. 16, 2022. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capabilities of RAF Lakenheath first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threat to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 08:45
    Photo ID: 7094603
    VIRIN: 220316-F-TF632-0008
    Resolution: 5220x3473
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, 48th Security Forces Squadron conducts active shooter exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Active shooter exercise
    48th SFS

