Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) students march in Newport Saint Patricks Day Parade

220312-N-N0485-0008 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2022) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Gary McCoy (center), a Recruit Division Commanders (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 22010 students greet spectators during the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade march, March 12. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Jeremiah Whisenhunt)

