    Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) students march in Newport Saint Patricks Day Parade

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220312-N-N0485-0008 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2022) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Gary McCoy (center), a Recruit Division Commanders (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 22010 students greet spectators during the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade march, March 12. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Jeremiah Whisenhunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) students march in Newport Saint Patricks Day Parade [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Saint Patricks Day Parade
    Naval Service Training Command NSTC
    Officer Training Command Newport
    Naval Education and Training Command NETC
    OTCN
    Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21)

